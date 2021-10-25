Kelli Ward, the chair of the Arizona Republican Party, is pushing for election audits in each of the state’s 15 counties.

Even after an audit of Maricopa County upheld the results of the 2020 presidential election, Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward is pushing for election audits in every county in the state.

Even though no meaningful evidence has been offered to back the charges, some Republicans have claimed that former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election due to widespread voting fraud in battleground areas like Arizona. Several other states have called for audits in response to such unsubstantiated assertions.

Ward said in a video titled “Special Update” posted last week that an investigation of Pima County election data discovered discrepancies. Tucson, the state’s second-largest city, is located in Pima County, which is a Democratic stronghold.

Ward believes that not only Pima County, but all of Arizona's counties, should be audited.

“I’ve been requesting complete audits of all 15 counties in Arizona,” she stated. “We, the people, will not give up. We are not going to budge.” More audits are being pushed by Trump only days after he called for a review in Pima County. In a statement issued on October 15, the former president said that an examination of mail-in ballots revealed the county had “fictitious votes” cast.

He suggested that either a fresh election be held or the election results be annulled and the Republican candidate declared the winner.

Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry disputed the charges of fraud, saying the county held a “free, fair, secure, and accurate election.”

“The results were publicly audited by hand count by the County’s Republican and Democratic parties, and the Pima County Board of Supervisors and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey certified the results,” Huckelberry added.

Republicans were successful in getting an audit in Maricopa County, the state’s largest county. Biden, however, was determined to have won by a bigger margin than the first vote count. There was no indication of widespread voting fraud, according to the report. Despite this, Trump falsely claimed that the audit found he had won the county.

