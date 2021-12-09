Keith Smith was found guilty of murder after blaming a panhandler for his wife’s stabbing death.

Keith Smith was found guilty of first-degree murder on Thursday after accusing panhandlers of murdering his wife, Jacquelyn Smith, in 2018.

According to the Baltimore Sun, the judgement came after nearly five hours of discussion over two days. Smith, 55, was also found guilty of possessing a weapon.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Smith informed police that his wife, an Army engineer, had donated $10 to a female panhandler who looked to be cradling a baby on an East Baltimore street corner. According to The Washington Newsday, the mother was holding a sign that read, “Please help me feed my kid.”

After an argument over a wallet, Smith informed authorities that a male suspect rushed into the Smiths’ vehicle and stabbed the victim to death.

Smith and his daughter, Valeria, gave tearful interviews as a result of the story’s national prominence. Oprah Winfrey even tweeted about the incident, claiming it made her think twice about giving money to panhandlers.

According to the Baltimore Sun, trial testimony about cellphone signals placed the Smiths’ automobile in Druid Hill Park at the time of the stabbing, not on the street corner.

Surveillance camera footage from the Smiths’ purported path the night of the killing was also examined by investigators.

According to the Associated Press, Assistant State’s Attorney Shaundria Hanna told jurors, “The defendant’s vehicle and panhandlers are nowhere to be seen.” “There are no panhandlers here.” “It was all a ruse.” Keith and Valeria Smith were arrested in Harlingen, Texas, near the Mexican border, in March of this year, according to The Washington Newsday.

Valeria Smith testified earlier this week, admitting to ditching her stepmother’s purse at a bus stop to support the panhandler story. Smith pleaded guilty to acting as an accessory after her stepmother’s slaying in 2019, admitting to ditching her stepmother’s purse at a bus stop to support the panhandler story.

She claimed that her father stabbed her while driving them into the park with his wife napping in the front passenger seat. Following that, Keith Smith advised his daughter on what they should say to the cops.

“The tale was supposed to be that it was a homeless person, or two homeless people, who had a baby, and Mrs. Jacquelyn felt terrible for them,” Valeria Smith told the jury. “When she handed the money over to them, they. This is a condensed version of the information.