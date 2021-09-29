Keir Starmer will use his Labour Party conference speech to signal a breach with the Jeremy Corbyn era.

Keir Starmer will break with the Corbyn era in tomorrow’s set-piece party conference speech, assuring delegates that Labour will “never again” go into an election with a programme that “isn’t a real strategy for administration.”

According to Labour sources, Sir Keir’s address will be a “demonstration of how the Labour party has evolved” since he took over last year.

Sir Keir is said to have based his speech on conversations with “red wall” voters who abandoned the party in 2019.

“Too often in the history of this party, our dream of a healthy society has come afoul of the belief that we would not manage a robust economy,” he is anticipated to remark. However, you can’t have one without the other. We are committed to both under my leadership. I can assure you that Labour will be back in business under my leadership.

“The issues that we face in the United Kingdom today are significant. How we’ll recover from the world’s worst pandemic in a century. In a competitive society, how can we make a living? The environmental disaster. Our connection with Europe is complicated. Our country’s future.

“These are major concerns. But our politics are so insignificant. As a result, our politics must expand to meet the scope of the challenge.”

Sir Keir is also anticipated to criticize Boris Johnson’s response to the pandemic and the current gasoline shortage.

“We know Boris Johnson’s sheen is wearing off, so we’ll be using the speech to show that these are serious times that demand a serious leader,” a party insider said.

“Johnson is good at slogans but bad at strategy.”

The Labour leader will also reflect on why his party lost so many seats to the Conservatives in 2019. His address is expected to last an hour.

“There will be some study of why we lost in 2019,” a party source said.

“The address is based on conversations he had with non-Labour voters during his summer trip. It contains messages for people who did not vote for Labour in the last election.”

"The address will be a demonstration of how the Labour party has changed," they continued. It will serve as a clear indication."