Keir Starmer has been diagnosed with coronavirus and will be absent from PMQs and Budget.

Sir Keir Starmer has been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Labour has announced that its leader will not take part in Prime Minister’s Questions or respond to the Budget.

Prime Minister’s Questions will be chaired by Ed Miliband, Shadow Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, and Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves will answer to the Budget.

Live budget updates as Chancellor Rishi Sunak prepares to make a major announcement.

“Keir Starmer tested positive for Covid-19 this morning,” a Labour spokesperson said.

“For PMQs, Ed Miliband will take over, and Rachel Reeves will respond to the Budget.”

On this breaking news story, we’ll bring you the most up-to-date information, photos, and video.

Visit this page for the most up-to-date information and breaking news.

Follow us on Twitter: @Liv______________

The Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday – real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.

By clicking here, you can sign up for one of The Washington Newsday’s free daily and weekly newsletters on news, Liverpool FC, Everton FC, what’s on, and more.