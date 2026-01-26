Keir Starmer Faces Backlash Over Labour’s Move to Block Burnham’s By-Election Bid

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is facing growing internal criticism after the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) voted to block Andy Burnham’s bid to stand in a forthcoming Westminster by-election. The decision, which has sparked considerable controversy, has led to accusations of factionalism and calls for party unity as Labour prepares for local elections in the spring.

Starmer Defends Decision Amid Criticism

Speaking in southwest London on Monday, Starmer defended the decision, insisting that Burnham, the highly popular Mayor of Greater Manchester, is “doing a great job” in his current role. However, Starmer argued that allowing Burnham to stand for a Westminster seat in the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election would divert Labour’s resources from critical local elections across England, Wales, and Scotland.

According to Starmer, the party’s focus must be on the “battle of our times,” which he framed as a contest between Labour and the rising political force of Reform UK, rather than internal struggles within Labour itself. “We need all of our focus on those elections,” he said, emphasizing the need to concentrate on elections that “we must fight and win,” while not “introducing an election which we don’t have to have.”

Despite this, the move to block Burnham’s candidacy has caused ripples of discontent within the party, especially from backbenchers and trade unions who argue that the decision undermines the unity of Labour. Some MPs fear it could lead to further losses in the party’s position, with one backbencher suggesting that the party would now likely lose the Gorton and Denton by-election, which is set for February 26.

Internal Struggles and Public Reactions

The decision to block Burnham, who has been seen as a potential challenger to Starmer’s leadership, has sparked accusations that the Labour leader is acting out of self-preservation. Critics claim that Starmer and his allies are trying to stifle Burnham’s ambitions as both his personal approval ratings and Labour’s poll numbers appear to be slipping. Former cabinet minister Louise Haigh called on the NEC to reverse its decision, warning of potential long-term consequences for the party.

While Burnham himself expressed disappointment with the move, he also stressed that he would remain focused on his duties as Mayor of Manchester. “I’ll be returning with full focus on my job,” he said, adding that the decision was symptomatic of the divisive politics currently at play within Labour. Burnham also noted his frustration with the fact that the NEC’s decision had been leaked to the press before he had been officially informed.

As the party gears up for the local elections in May, some MPs have rallied behind the NEC’s decision, arguing that the focus must now shift away from internal wrangling and towards winning the upcoming by-election. Phil Brickell, MP for Bolton West, warned that speculation over Burnham’s candidacy had led to unnecessary infighting that risked undermining Labour’s prospects both at home and abroad.

The internal friction within Labour continues to grow as attention turns to whether Starmer’s leadership will be tested in the wake of the May elections. Speculation about a potential challenge to his leadership has persisted, with Health Secretary Wes Streeting and other figures being mentioned as potential rivals. However, the by-election in Gorton and Denton now stands as a crucial moment for the party’s future, with both Starmer’s position and Labour’s broader strategy on the line.