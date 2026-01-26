Keir Starmer Defends Labour’s Decision to Block Andy Burnham from By-Election

Keir Starmer has defended the Labour Party’s decision to block Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham from running in the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election, arguing that the move was made in the party’s best interest to focus on more pressing elections in May.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Labour’s resources need to be concentrated on local elections in England, as well as elections for the Scottish and Welsh governments, which will affect millions of citizens. He stressed that Burnham, despite performing well as Mayor, should not be allowed to run for Westminster as it would divert focus from the crucial local campaigns.

Internal Party Tensions Over the Move

The decision, made by a 10-strong group from Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC), has sparked anger among some members of the party. Critics suggest that the move is motivated by factional interests, with fears that Burnham could challenge Starmer’s leadership, particularly as both Labour’s national polling and Burnham’s personal approval ratings have fluctuated.

Some Labour backbenchers have also voiced concern, suggesting that blocking Burnham’s candidacy could harm the party’s chances in the Gorton and Denton by-election. One unnamed MP predicted that Labour might lose the seat as a result. Furthermore, trade unions have joined the criticism, with the TSSA arguing that the party has “lost its way,” while Unison’s general secretary described the decision as undemocratic.

In a response to these internal divisions, Starmer maintained that the NEC’s decision was in line with Labour’s rules, which discourage unnecessary elections that could undermine more important campaigns. He reiterated that Burnham was doing a “great job” as mayor but said that “resources, whether that’s money or people,” needed to be focused on campaigns that the party “must have,” including elections in Wales and Scotland.

Despite the criticism, some backbenchers have supported the NEC’s decision, urging the party to avoid infighting and to focus on winning the May elections. Bolton West MP Phil Brickell stressed that speculation about Burnham’s candidacy had distracted from important national matters, while Rugby MP John Slinger welcomed the quick and clear decision to move the party forward.

Burnham himself expressed disappointment at the ruling, particularly the manner in which the decision was leaked to the press before he had been informed. He expressed concern that the situation could negatively impact Labour’s efforts in the upcoming elections. However, Burnham also stated that he would “return with full focus” to his mayoral duties and urged unity in the face of “the divisive politics of Reform.”

As the Labour Party gears up for important elections in the spring, Starmer is under increasing pressure to navigate the growing internal conflict, while also rallying his party to unite against external political forces, particularly the Reform Party, which he framed as the true adversary in this “battle of our times.”