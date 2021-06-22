Keepers at the zoo are saddened after one elephant dies after an interaction with another elephant.

M’Changa, a 12-year-old African elephant, died at Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm in Wraxall, north Somerset, as a result of the attack.

Another bull elephant invaded the area where M’Changa was sleeping in the early hours of Friday morning, creating the tragedy.

A zoo official described the keepers as “distraught,” adding that a study was underway, including an examination into what transpired and plans to establish “the best path forward” for the elephant program at the facility.

Larry Bush, managing director of Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm, said, “The Noah’s Ark team is immensely passionate about all of the animals in the zoo, and M’Changa’s loss will be felt very deeply.”

“He will be sorely missed by everyone of the employees, as well as our members and guests.

“In the future, we will continue to advocate elephant conservation and contribute to their protection.”

The bull elephant group enjoys 24-hour access to both the exterior and inside areas of their habitat, according to the zoo, and being able to be together is an important aspect of their welfare.

According to the statement, the group’s home, Elephant Eden, includes professional keepers, 20 acres of open space, and “intense efforts” for enriching and preserving healthy elephants.

At the time of the incident, the zoo was not yet open to the public.

The other two bull elephants, Shaka and Janu, were unharmed.

M’Changa and Janu arrived at Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm in 2014, and Shaka arrived in 2018.

The zoo announced that they had successfully lived together for more than three years after a “lengthy process of introduction.”

According to a spokesman, the British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums (BIAZA) was devastated to learn about M’Changa’s death.

“At Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm, we have one of the largest elephant facilities in the UK and Europe,” he said.

“The bachelor elephant group at Noah’s Ark plays an important supporting role in the wider African Elephant conservation efforts (This is a brief piece.)