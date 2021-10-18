Keep your dog calm near fireworks with these tips.

The RSPCA has issued advise to all dog owners who are concerned about their pet’s reaction to fireworks.

Due to the flashes and loud bangs that occur during this time of year, some animals can get quite distressed, and the charity has met with local governments and supplied toolkits to help minimize the disruption.

They’re also launching an online incident reporting system to enable them better understand how they can aid in the future.

“We know that some authorities have already announced cancellations this year, so we are concerned that people may throw gatherings in their own gardens,” RSPCA campaigns manager Carrie Stones said.

“While we can prepare our animals for a single night of disturbance, it’s more challenging when bonfire night now lasts for days or weeks on either side.”

The Kennel Club advises against taking a dog to a fireworks display, even if they don’t appear to be stressed, because prolonged yawning or panting can indicate that they are.

They also add that your veterinarian may prescribe medication to help them relax, and that you can try distracting them with sounds from the TV or radio.

“Firework phobia is treatable,” RSPCA animal welfare expert Dr Mark Kennedy said. “If your pet is anxious around fireworks season, we recommend obtaining advice from your veterinarian.” Your veterinarian will be able to recommend you to a competent clinical animal behaviorist if necessary.

“While treatment strategies for certain pets with more serious phobias may take some time to take effect, there are easy activities you can take at home in the weeks running up to Bonfire Night to support them.”

It’s critical for all pet owners to do everything they can to prepare their pets for when fireworks are expected to be let off, and the following are some suggestions.

– Make a canine den in a peaceful section of the house, and fill it with yummy food and favorite toys to make it a special safe haven. Make sure your cats have lots of hiding spots throughout the house.

– Consult your veterinarian about the use of a soothing collar.