Keep an eye out for potential dangers. Scientists warn of covid epidemics in hotspots for staycations.

Staycationers should be cautious this summer due to the likelihood of an increase in coronavirus cases in prominent tourist areas, according to a top expert.

Professor Tim Spector believes that a “sudden flood” of individuals holidaying in Cornwall over half-term is likely to be a cause in an increase in cases there.

A recent increase of instances has been described as a “tsunami” by one local politician in the aftermath of the G7 conference held there earlier this month, but the government has rejected any link between the two.

Cornwall, one of the most popular holiday locations in the UK, is emerging as a new area with rapidly growing cases.

Prof Spector, a professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London and the principal scientist on the Zoe Covid research app, said this week that data showed “rates in former hotspots, such as Scotland and the north west of England, continue to plateau.”

“At the same time, popular UK holiday locations like as Cornwall are emerging as new places with rapidly growing cases,” he noted.

“I believe this is due to a combination of variables, including a sudden inflow of holidaymakers over half-term, the recent G7 conference, and a hitherto unsuspecting local population,” says the author.

“As summer vacations approach, we must remain aware of these UK vacation destinations and ensure that outbreaks are minimized by adhering to official guidelines.”

According to the most recent local authority area numbers, 857 new cases were registered in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly in the seven days leading up to June 19, up from 411 the week before.

Based on PCR test results from up to five days ago, the long-running Zoe project indicates that there are currently 15,099 new daily symptomatic cases of Covid-19 among unvaccinated people in the UK.

This is up from 12,830 last week, an increase of 18%.

According to the report, there are 4,023 new symptomatic instances of the virus every day in partially or completely vaccinated adults.

This is up 37% over the previous week’s total of 2,930 new cases.

The study’s authors claim that their data continues to demonstrate a higher positive rate. (This is a brief piece.)