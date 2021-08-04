Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank of Love Island are scheduled to reconcile before their horrific dumping.

Although Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank have had a terrible time in the Love Island villa, it appears like the duo still has hope.

After he came in and swept her off her feet, Kaz fell for Tyler, but when he went to Casa Amor, he seemed to forget about her and cuddle up to Clarisse Juliette.

When Kaz saw a photo of Tyler and Clarisse together in Casa Amor, she knew she had to find Matthew MacNabb, and the two quickly became friends.

Ofcom complaints against Love Island have surpassed 5,000.

When Kaz and Tyler returned from Casa Amor, they both chose to recouple, and Kaz chose Matthew again last night, claiming she needed someone “trustworthy” and winking at Tyler as she hugged Matt.

But tonight, as they stroll to the balcony for a conversation, Kaz and Tyler rekindle their romance.

Tyler mentions that they enjoyed their first kiss on the terrace and inquires about Kaz’s “condition.”

“With me and Matt?” Kaz inquired.

“No, us!” Tyler exclaimed. Do you think the door is still open, or has it closed?”

“The door is a crack open,” Kaz acknowledges.

“What is the only thing keeping it open for you then?” Tyler inquired.

“The small feelings I have,” Kaz explained. I have teeny-tiny feelings.”

But there’s drama right after their discussion because the public was given the chance to vote for their favorite couple last night, and the results come in tonight.

Millie receives a text message that says, “Islanders.” Please assemble around the fire pit as soon as possible.”

Hugo is gathered around the fire pit when he receives another text that reads, “Islanders.” Viewers were given the opportunity to vote on their favorite duo. Those who receive the fewest votes may be expelled off the island. Please have a seat.”

The couples with the highest votes are revealed one by one until only three couples remain, all of whom are vulnerable.

But what will happen to them?