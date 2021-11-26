Kaye Adams of Loose Women blasts Madonna for being a “attention seeker.”

On today’s Loose Women, Kaye Adams referred to Madonna as a “attention seeker.”

Kaye gave her honest view while the group was debating Madonna’s latest marketing ploy.

The singer had re-posted a series of racy photos after Instagram had pulled them down due to one image showing some of her nipple.

Madonna cleaned up the slip with an emoji and shared the photos, and it quickly became a topic of discussion on today’s panel show.

“Oh no no no, you’re 62, why am I seeing your bum bum?” Nadia expressed her thoughts, saying, “Oh no no no, you’re 62, why am I seeing your bum bum?” “It simply feels so wrong,” says the narrator. Kaye inquired as to why she was calling it a “bum bum,” to which she said, “Well, I felt it made it lovely if children are watching,” to which they all laughed.

“I basically went with the conventional response,” Nadia continued. Why am I thinking that way, I wondered? She has a terrific physique; you know, I adore beautiful bodies and enjoy admiring them just as much as everyone else. This is her style, and it’s quite Madonna-esque.

“Of course, when I read the piece, I felt every single thing she said was fantastic.”

“Well, I have to confess, I was in the same situation as you, and my instant reaction, and I’m not…,” Kaye remarked. ‘Attention seeker, what are you doing?’ I was ashamed of myself. “I’m sincere, I’m sincere.” “However, when you read what she’s written to accompany it, you’ll see that she’s asking why do we sexualize some aspects of a woman’s body but not others?” “You know what Madonna, I finally accept what you’re saying,” she continued. “I’m reposting images Instagram pulled down without notice or notification,” Madonna wrote on Instagram. Because a small piece of my nipple was revealed, they gave my account to management who does not handle my account.

“It still amazes me that we live in a culture where every inch of a woman’s body is visible except her breast.” As if that were the only option. “The summary comes to an end.”