Katy Perry’s Birthday: 12 Interesting Facts About The Pop Star

Katy Perry, one of the world’s best-selling musicians, turned 37 on Monday.

Perry, a five-time American Music Award winner who was born Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson in Santa Barbara, California, in 1984, went up to become one of America’s most known pop stars, accomplishing noteworthy career milestones and selling over 125 million singles and 18 million albums since 1999.

With the release of her second studio album, “One of The Boys,” in 2008, the crooner shot to prominence and went on to win numerous prestigious music prizes, including the Billboard Music Award, the Brit Award, and the Juno Award, among others.

Perry made a name for herself in the pop music world with her upbeat lyrics and vivid, humorous flair. The Daisies singer is engaged to English actor Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares a six-month-old daughter, Daisy.

To celebrate Perry’s birthday, here are some amusing things you probably didn’t know about her: