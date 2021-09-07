Katy Perry partied with drag queens after her concert in Liverpool.

Katy Perry, the Grammy Award-winning performer, is no stranger to the stage, but Liverpool residents have long known what she’s capable of.

Back in November 2008, the eccentric vocalist was a last-minute addition to the cast.

The Echo Arena will host the MTV Europe Music Awards.

With her infectious pop tunes and larger-than-life costumes, the starlet, born Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, won over the crowd on that star-studded night.

After her breakthrough first single I Kissed a Girl, she was also won Best New Act at the awards.

After nearly 13 years, the mother has a slew of successes and television appearances under her belt, as well as a Las Vegas residency slated to begin at the end of the year.

Katy thrilled fans and began the awards performing her single I Kissed A Girl, with over a dozen outfit changes between her arrival and the end of the night.

Many people will remember Katy’s memorable ensembles from the show, which included her opening the show dressed as an American football player and riding a big lip balm.

A multi-colored carousel-themed garment and a pink feathered playsuit spelling Katy in sparkling silver letters were among the other larger-than-life costumes worn that night.

Other honorees on the night included Britney Spears for Best Act and Best Album, as well as Sir Paul McCartney, who got Bono’s Ultimate Legend Award.

Katy Perry was a guest on The Paul O’Grady Show not long after hosting the EMAs, where she discussed her performance and experience in Liverpool.

“It’s extremely nice, the people are very nice,” Katy stated in the interview. I went out one evening to a club called ‘Pinks,’ when I was approached by a couple of queens themselves.

“It was a lot of fun, and it’s good to walk into a location and be asked, ‘What are you doing here?’

“It was quite nice, and the EMAs, of course, were fantastic. I mean, I’ve only been working for a few months and they’ve already given me so much responsibility.”

Since her first visit to Merseyside, the Roar singer has returned to the city on tour and has continued to display her affection for the city. “The summary has come to an end.”