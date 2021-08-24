Katie Price’s new career is predicted by fans of Celebrity MasterChef.

Following her appearance on Tuesday’s episode of Celebrity Masterchef, people anticipated that Katie Price, a former beauty model, will pursue a new career.

Katie completed the first task by properly identifying all of the tropical fruits, followed by a competent sweetcorn fritter and smashed avocado meal.

Katie had to create dumplings for the third task, and she once again wowed Greg Wallace, who described her meal as “amazing.”

Katie was taken aback by the judges’ praise and responded, “They’re not judging me as a person, they’re judging me as a cook,” adding, “Perhaps cooking is my next thing, who knows she’s done everything else.”

Fans of the show speculated that Katie would pursue cooking as a new career.

“The Katie Price cookery school will open before the end of the year!” claimed Greg Phillips.

“Oh Katie,” Alex exclaimed. We know you’ve probably already done a deal for a cook book.”

“Every time Katie cooks, she really surprises me,” Ryan Glendenning said. Wow, she’s incredible.”

“Katie’s food looks extremely good; I’d eat it!” Chan exclaimed.

“By the end of this week, I might be entirely team Katie!” exclaimed Just Jen.