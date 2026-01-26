Katie Price’s Marriage Controversy Deepens After New Husband’s Past Proposal Revelations

Katie Price’s recent whirlwind marriage to Lee Andrews has sparked fresh controversy after reports surfaced claiming that Andrews proposed to another woman just four months prior, using a similar romantic gesture.

A Twisted Love Story Unfolds

The couple’s engagement, which took place in Dubai, has raised eyebrows following the revelation that Andrews, a businessman, had staged an identical proposal to fitness influencer Alana Percival in September. Just months before proposing to Price, Andrews is said to have arranged an extravagant gesture at the Burj Al Arab in Dubai, which included rose petals and a private hot tub. According to The Sun, a photograph of the moment he proposed to Percival was obtained by the outlet. The engagement, however, was called off shortly after Percival became suspicious of his intentions.

The news comes just days after Price, 47, confirmed her marriage to Andrews, 39, in a private ceremony in Dubai that left many of her family members stunned. In an exclusive statement, Price described the engagement as an “esoteric” connection, explaining that the pair had exchanged matching tattoos and rings before even meeting in person. Price has been previously married three times, to Peter Andre, Alex Reid, and Kieran Hayler, and this marks her ninth engagement.

In the intimate ceremony, which was reportedly attended by no one else, Price and Andrews exchanged vows after meeting online. The couple was seen celebrating their union, with Price wearing a white dress and a Cartier ring visible on her finger. Despite their happiness, those close to Price have expressed concern over the speed of the events, with one friend describing her family as “dumbstruck” and others expressing worry about the rapid pace of their relationship.

The Impact on Those Around Her

While Price and Andrews seem happy with their newfound love, the sudden marriage has left others, including Price’s ex-boyfriend JJ Slater, shaken. Slater, who ended his relationship with the former glamour model just weeks ago, was reportedly blindsided by the news. Those familiar with the situation claim there is a sense of chaos surrounding the couple’s swift engagement and marriage.

For now, Price’s fourth marriage remains the subject of intense scrutiny, with critics raising questions about Andrews’ motives and the rushed nature of their relationship. Despite the controversy, Price has expressed genuine joy in her relationship with Andrews, calling it a connection of fate and destiny.