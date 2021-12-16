Katie Price’s drink-driving suspension may be appealed by the police.

Following a car accident near her house earlier this year, Katie Price averted a jail sentence for drunk driving.

Police are now exploring an appeal against the former model’s punishment.

On Wednesday, December 15, the 43-year-old was given a 16-week suspended sentence for driving while disqualified and without insurance at Crawley Magistrates’ Court.

Price was instructed by District Judge Amanda Kelly that she could not be sent to prison because she had followed the court’s rules, which included going to a rehabilitation center and not committing any other crimes.

Superintendent James Collis, head of Sussex and Surrey Police’s roads policing, said she is ‘very lucky’ not to be in custody for Christmas.

He stated that his officers are currently investigating whether her suspended sentence could be appealed.

Collis explained: “As the court pointed out, things might have and could have been much worse, and Price is extraordinarily fortunate not to be spending Christmas behind bars, in our opinion.

“Given the circumstances and her history of driving offenses, it’s evident she didn’t think about the danger her conduct posed to the general public or the consequences for her own family.

“We’re looking into appealing this sentence right away.”

When the crash occurred at around 6.20 a.m. on September 28 near Patridge Green, Price was visiting a friend nearby.

Price was found collapsed in the passenger seat after the automobile she was driving flipped on its left side. He grabbed her and yanked her out of the window.

Shortly after, police arrived, and she admitted she shouldn’t have been driving, according to the court.

On September 29, Price admitted to the crimes during a hearing in the same court.

Her punishment was postponed during that hearing on the condition that she receive treatment at the Priory Centre, refrain from committing any more crimes, and be barred from driving in the interim.

Price received a 16-week jail term with a 12-month suspension, a two-year driving prohibition, 100 hours of unpaid labour, 20 sessions of probationary rehabilitation work, and a £213 fine.

Price already owed £7,358 in relation to earlier offenses, according to District Judge Kelly.