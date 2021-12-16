Katie Price tells supporters that she is having a “tough time” as she tries to escape going to prison.

Katie Price has apologized for her conduct after walking free from court following her drunk and drugged driving prosecution.

The mother-of-five narrowly avoided going to prison on Wednesday after confessing to driving her car after bingeing on vodka and cocaine.

A suspended sentence and 100 hours of unpaid work were imposed on the former glamour model.

Price was also given a two-year driving prohibition following the crash on the B2135 near her home in Sussex on September 28.

Price was instructed by District Judge Amanda Kelly that she could not be sent to prison because she had followed the court’s rules, which included going to a rehabilitation center and not committing any other crimes.

Superintendent James Collis, the head of roads policing for Sussex and Surrey Police, said she is “very lucky” not to be in custody for the holidays.

“I would want to thank my family – my children, my mother, father, sister, brother, my partner Carl, Leigh, and my friends who have supported me throughout these past few months,” Katie wrote on Instagram this morning.

“It’s been a particularly trying period for me, and I’m deeply sorry for my actions. I’m happy no one was wounded, but I recognize the harm my actions could have caused not only to another family, but also to my own.”

“I’m now focusing on getting healthy – mental illness is a silent disease that can hit at any time.” I’m working on understanding, accepting, and learning to regulate the triggers that cause my anxiety and behavior in the future.

“This will be a long process for me, and I’ll be working on it for the rest of my life.” It’s also something I can work on with my family so that we can go forward together on a new chapter.

“I appreciate all of the well-wishes that I’ve received. I’m going to encircle myself with my loving family and friends and keep doing the work I adore since it makes me happy and is good for my mental health.

“I appreciate everyone’s help.”

Ms Price was driving to see a friend when the accident happened around 6.20 a.m., and she admitted the charges at an earlier hearing. “The summary has come to an end.”