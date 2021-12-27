Katie Price responds to rumors about her holiday plans.

Katie Price has slammed rumors about her Christmas plans, pleading with people to “leave me alone.”

The mum-of-five said she needed to ‘clar things up’ after being bombarded by trolls in an Instagram story on Boxing Day, according to the Mirror.

Katie shared her big day with her 2.6 million Instagram followers via an Instagram story.

She stated, ” “Carl has a family of his own, and I didn’t get to spend Christmas with my own.

“I did half and half because I cooked Christmas dinner at my house with Carl’s family and went to see my mother, and my kids were there since they had spent the morning with their father. That is exactly what you do.

“Jett and Bunny were in the company of their father. Is there anyone else who wants to say something about it? Please don’t bother me.” Harvey may be seen wearing his newly-gifted hat in another Instagram story.

Katie uploaded a sweet photo of her family on Christmas Day, featuring her terminally-ill mother Amy, sister Sophie, and Princess, 14, Junior, 16, and Harvey, 19, before releasing her video.

Harvey, 19, has Prader-Willi syndrome, septo-optic dysplasia, autism, and a learning handicap, and he was overjoyed to be spending the holidays with his family after returning from his residential college.

Katie wrote the following statement on the festive photo, which had the comments turned off: “This is the true meaning of Christmas. Spending time with relatives.” The beauty model shared more festive photos of her family from Christmas Day on Boxing Day, with everyone smiling.

On Christmas, Peter Andre gave his followers a glimpse at how he spent the holiday season with his family.

Hundreds of his 1.7 million followers congratulated him and wished him and his family a happy Christmas.