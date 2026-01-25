Katie Price Marries Lee Andrews in Secret Dubai Wedding

Katie Price, the former glamour model, has tied the knot with businessman Lee Andrews in a surprise ceremony in Dubai. The 47-year-old reportedly wed her new husband just one week after meeting him, marking her fourth marriage.

Quick Engagement and Family Shock

The wedding took place in an intimate Dubai ceremony, with Price and Andrews, 51, exchanging vows in matching white outfits. In photos obtained by media outlets, the pair can be seen beaming and kissing as Price flaunts a dazzling diamond ring. Katie wore a revealing white dress, while Lee kept it casual in beige linen. The ceremony, which took many by surprise, has raised eyebrows, particularly among Price’s family and friends, who were reportedly “blindsided” by the rapid development of their relationship.

This marriage follows Price’s split from her long-term partner JJ Slater. Their breakup was confirmed just weeks before her engagement to Andrews, and Price herself discussed the end of her previous relationship on her podcast. She explained that she had decided to call it quits earlier rather than let the relationship “get nasty,” citing her past mistakes of staying in relationships for too long.

The rapid pace of Price’s new relationship has raised concerns among those close to her. A source told the Sun: “Katie married Lee without telling anyone – the whole family are completely horrified. It’s moving very fast, and they are concerned about Katie’s frame of mind.” There are also questions about Lee’s character and whether he is truly a good match for her.

Price, who was previously married to Peter Andre, Alex Reid, and Kieran Hayler, has received some backlash from those close to her ex-husband, Peter Andre. A source close to him stated, “Katie can’t be without a man, she craves male attention and will do anything she can to stay in the headlines.” Some even questioned whether her whirlwind engagement was timed to coincide with Andre’s music release, which occurred just hours earlier.

As the news of the wedding spread, there were mixed reactions, with many expressing concern over the speed of the relationship, while others speculated whether the engagement was genuine or another publicity stunt. Katie had shared a photo earlier this weekend of rose petals spelling out “Will you marry me? Katie” alongside a picture of the Burj Al Arab, with an emoji of a ring, captioning it, “My Richard Gear swept me off my feet, manifesting does work.”

As Price enters this new chapter of her life with Lee Andrews, only time will tell how the relationship develops, and whether it will stand the test of time like her previous marriages.