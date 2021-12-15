Katie Price is let out of jail after a drunk driving accident.

Katie Price avoided prison after admitting to drinking and driving while disqualified and without insurance after a car accident.

At Crawley Magistrates Court today, the 43-year-old was given a 16-week suspended prison sentence.

The former glamour model was also given a two-year driving prohibition following the crash on the B2135 near her home in Sussex on September 28.

Ms Price was driving to see a friend when the incident happened around 6.20 a.m., and she admitted the charges at a prior hearing on September 29 at the same court.

“I used drugs, I shouldn’t be driving, I accept it everything,” she told authorities after the accident.

Ms Price was detained and sent to the hospital on the spot.

A drugs wipe tested positive for cocaine, and a roadside breath test tested positive for alcohol, according to the court.

A automobile was flipped on its side, according to a photo taken by police from the site.

Her punishment was postponed during that hearing on the condition that she receive treatment at the Priory Centre, refrain from committing any more crimes, and be barred from driving in the interim.

Ms Price received a 16-week sentence postponed for a year, 100 hours of unpaid labour, 20 sessions of probationary rehabilitation work, and a two-year driving prohibition today.

District Judge Amanda Kelly, according to Mirror Online, said: “You showed no regard for others when you opted to go behind the wheel that night.

“Someone could have been killed as a result of your actions. Because of your actions, the emergency services had to waste valuable time. You disobeyed a court order on purpose, and it wasn’t the first time.

“You appear to believe that you are above the law.”

She will also be responsible for £213 in legal fees. She owes the court £7,358 already, according to the court.