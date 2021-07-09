Katie Price defends her cosmetic surgery vacation to a red-list country.

Katie Price has defended her decision to have cosmetic surgery in a red-listed country.

The former glamour model told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that she sought treatment in Turkey.

She described the situation as “serious,” adding that she had taken precautions to ensure her travel was safe.

“I traveled to a red nation,” Katie explained, “but I’m working and doing my YouTube at the same time.”

“You have to follow the routine; you can’t be dumb, so I knew I’d be in a hospital if I went to a red country; I wouldn’t be mixing with anyone else.”

“We travelled to an amber (list) country and stayed in a villa in the heart of the hills away from everyone.”

“After that, we went home and double-checked that we had everything we needed.”

“We didn’t mess about with it at all, and you can’t either; it’s serious.”

Katie stated that she would not have gone through with it if she hadn’t received two coronavirus vaccinations.

Arrivals into the UK who have spent the previous 10 days in a red-listed nation must quarantine in a hotel.

Anyone arriving in the UK from an amber-listed nation is required to quarantine for ten days at home or wherever they are staying.

Katie revealed that she had liposuction all over her body.

“It’s like a car, you have a MoT, you fix a scratch or a ding on your car, and that’s how I feel about my body,” she explained.

“I’m not trying to look younger, and I definitely don’t want to have that alien face that some people get when they go overboard.”

Katie announced in May that she and her fiance, Carl Woods, want to marry later this year.