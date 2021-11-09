Katie Price confesses she ‘could have killed someone’ after a drunken driving accident.

Katie Price has opened up about her drunk driving accident.

Following getting behind the wheel of a car after a drinking binge in September, the 43-year-old TV personality claimed she greatly regrets her actions.

Mum-of-five Katie teased a tell-all video on her Instagram stories, which will be released at 5 p.m. on YouTube.

“I went behind the wheel of the automobile,” Katie, who can be seen seated alongside her fiancé Carl Woods, says in the video. It’s something I regret. I’ve irritated those around me as well as myself.

“I may have been seriously harmed or killed.” I had the potential to murder or hurt someone.” According to the Mirror, the now-deleted posts were only up for a few minutes.

After her BMW crashed on its side on a country lane near her home in West Sussex, Katie pled guilty to drink driving, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance.

The actress, who tested positive for cocaine and alcohol, will be sentenced on December 15 and could face jail time for her activities.

Katie was treated at The Priory recovery clinic after the accident.

Katie’s family issued a message on her Instagram account about the star’s mental condition around the time of the incident.

They shared three photos, stating that their “worst nightmares were almost realized.”

They stated that they are “seriously” concerned about her and that many people believe she is “fair game” because she lives her life publicly.