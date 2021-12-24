Katie McGlynn of Strictly Come Dancing embodies ‘fantasy’ with her ‘Grinch’ costume.

Katie McGlynn of Strictly Come Dancing and Hollyoaks has accomplished a childhood dream, according to a new Instagram post.

As she prepares for Christmas Day, the actress, 28, dazzled viewers in a green ensemble.

Katie was teamed with Gorka Marquez for the dancing competition after becoming famous after starring on Coronation Street.

However, in the second week of eliminations, the two were voted off.

Katie shared a lot of photos with her hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers today, showing off a very festive dress.

In a green sequined suit with a black top underneath, the actress looks lovely.

Katie accessorizes her look with nude court heels and a smokey eye and dark lip.

Her ombre hair pours in gentle waves down her shoulders on Instagram.

“Releasing my inner Grinch fantasy,” she captioned the photo with a green heart emoji.

Her look was a hit with the public.

“Gorgeous,” commented lisabrinkellis.

“Looking incredibly nice in green,” mdstoke said.

“Merry Christmas Katie McGrinch, looking Beautiful,” remarked bjrisca1927.

Katie will appear on Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas special on Saturday, December 25.