Katie McGlynn describes the lack of social separation on Strictly as “strange.”

After becoming accustomed to social distance, Hollyoaks actress Katie McGlynn has admitted that being so physically close to a partner in Strictly Come Dancing has been “strange.”

Since the beginning of the epidemic, the actress claims she has been socially isolated from other performers in her job.

She described her role on the show as a “wholly new” experience in which she had to learn to communicate without using her voice, gestures, or facial expressions.

“It’s basically using my body,” she explained, “and with Covid, I’ve been socially isolated from other performers, so it’s uncomfortable having to be near to someone.”

“It was unusual to be that close to someone and have to move as one, in sync, when we did the tango.” As a result, it’s somewhat weird.

“However, as I previously stated, this is all new to me, so I’m just taking it all in and trying to improve.”

McGlynn liked Gorka Marquez’s instruction.

“I think because you spend so much time together, you learn what works, how to teach different individuals, and because we have the same sense of humour, we laugh all day and he teaches me in a way that I understand,” she explained.

“Like a script, he’s been writing it down.”

“He’s so encouraging, and after last week, I was losing faith in myself since we were in a dance-off, and he was so encouraging and optimistic.

“He’s really wonderful; I couldn’t fathom working with anyone else in this situation.”

She went on to say that it was “awful” to see actress Nina Wadia become the first celebrity to be ousted from the competition.

She explained, “You kind of forget that someone has to go home.”

She went on to say that she was “quite upset” to see Wadia leave.

On BBC One, Strictly Come Dancing resumes.