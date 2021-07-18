Katie Hopkins is no longer a Big Brother VIP contestant in Australia.

Katie Hopkins has been removed from the upcoming season of Australia’s Big Brother VIP after allegedly admitting to breaking rigorous hotel quarantine restrictions on purpose.

The former Apprentice contestant turned far-right commentator landed in Australia this week and was promptly placed in a government-mandated hotel for two weeks of quarantine.

The 46-year-old reportedly said she was purposefully breaking quarantine restrictions by taunting guards and unlocking her hotel room door without a mask in an Instagram live video on Saturday.

Her acts prompted widespread condemnation, and the Seven Network, which broadcasts the reality show, announced on Sunday that she would not appear in the upcoming season.

“Seven Network and Endemol Shine Australia confirm that Katie Hopkins is not a member of Big Brother VIP,” it added in a statement.

“In hotel quarantine, Seven and Endemol Shine strongly reject her irresponsible and reckless comments.”

On Sunday, the country’s immigration minister, Alex Hawke, announced that an investigation had been initiated by the border force.

“With NSW & Victoria in lockdown, a reminder that temporary visa holders must heed public health orders,” Hopkins stated in a post on Twitter, referring to an article about Hopkins’ activities.

“The Australian Border Force is looking into this. Individuals who violate visa terms may have their visas revoked in accordance with the law.”

The New South Wales Police Force stated that it was assisting in the border force review.

“The NSW Police Force is working closely with the Australian Border Force to determine whether the visa to enter Australia issued to a 46-year-old woman from the United Kingdom remains valid,” a spokesman told the PA news agency.

“If it is judged essential, the NSW Police Force will help with any operational procedures to assist the woman in returning to her country of origin.”

Greg Hunt, Australia’s health minister, called Hopkins’ actions “dangerous and reckless” in a press conference on Sunday.

“If accurately reported, these activities are risky, reckless, and appear deliberate,” he said.

“We know that the UK currently has the world’s highest reported daily case counts, so this is a highly risky and reckless approach.

“Katie Hopkins has called it out, she has boasted about it, so last night I emailed Karen Andrews, the minister of home affairs, but Karen had already contacted me.”

