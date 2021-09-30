Katie Couric reports on Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew’s dinner in the “Eyes Wide Shut” Mansion.

According to Katie Couric’s memoir, Jeffrey Epstein’s residence was like “Eyes Wide Shut with a Twist” at a supper with Prince Andrew.

The Duke of York told the BBC that he stayed with the New York businessman, who was a convicted pedophile at the time, in order to respectfully end their friendship in 2010.

“I went there with the sole goal of telling him that because he had been convicted, it was unsuitable for us to be seen together,” said Queen Elizabeth II’s son, dismissing suggestions that a party was organized in his honor.

Katie Couric, on the other side, remembers going at an Epstein dinner party where Andrew was a guest, describing the home as “Eyes Wide Shut with a twistâ€”creepy chandeliers and body-part art.”

The former Today host said lasagna was served in bowls and Epstein “held court” by the fireplace, but her then-boyfriend Brooks Perlin made a remark about the young women who removed their outerwear.

“I couldn’t imagine what Epstein and Andrew were up to, except from trying to make friends in the media,” she says in excerpts from her biography Going There, which was published by The Daily Mail. In retrospect, they must have known they’d need it when the pedophilia allegations began to pile up.”

After a car crash interview with Emily Maitlis on BBC Newsnight in November 2019, when she confronted him about the dinner, Prince Andrew withdrew from public life.

“Oh, there was certainly no party to celebrate his release in December in 2010, because it was a tiny dinner party, I believe there were just eight or ten of us at the meal,” the prince added. If there was a party, I would be completely unaware of it.”

“At the end of the day, with all the perspective that one can have, it was clearly the wrong thing to do,” he said of staying with Epstein in New York. But at the time, I thought it was the honorable and proper thing to do, and I acknowledge that my judgment was probably skewed by my predisposition to be overly honorable, but that’s the way it is.”

During the same stay, the duke was pictured walking in Central Park with Epstein. This is a condensed version of the information.