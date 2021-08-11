Kathy Hochul: Who Is She? What You Should Know About New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

After Andrew Cuomo resigned on Tuesday amid sexual harassment charges from at least 11 women, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will become New York’s first female governor. Cuomo has stated that he will step down in 14 days.

Hochul, a Democrat and former congresswoman, termed Cuomo’s resignation “the proper thing to do” and “in the best interests of New Yorkers” in a brief statement.

“I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th governor as someone who has served at all levels of government and am next in line of succession,” she added.

In his press conference, Cuomo, who ran alongside Hochul in 2014 and 2018, lauded Hochul.

“My lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul, is clever and competent,” Cuomo remarked. “There must be no gaps in this transformation. There’s a lot going on right now. I’m concerned about the Delta variation, and you should be as well, but she’ll catch up quickly.”

Hochul, 62, has largely avoided the spotlight of New York politics in the media.

On a more positive note, Kathy Hochul, New York’s first female governor, is incredible. I met her and interviewed her, and she has an incredible life narrative as well as plenty of experience to accomplish the job. pic.twitter.com/H6MRO44tnp

Hochul “built deep reservoirs of political good will,” according to the New York Times, by “spending much of her time on the road, emphasizing the administration’s goals and engaged in significant on-the-ground politicking.”

Hochul gained notoriety in 2011 after winning a special election for a House seat. Because the district was largely Republican, the triumph drew national notice.

She was born into a Catholic household in Buffalo, New York, and graduated from Syracuse University in 1980. She graduated from the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. with a law degree.

She successfully urged Syracuse University to withdraw from South African apartheid.