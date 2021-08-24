Kathy Hochul, the first female governor of New York, promises to be “up to the task.”

Kathy Hochul, who was recently sworn in as New York’s first female governor, told Buffalo television station WGRZ that she is “up to the task,” according to the Associated Press. Hochul plans to make a public announcement about her readiness for the job at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

“I can feel the weight of duty on my shoulders, and I’ll assure New Yorkers that I’m ready to the challenge. And I’m incredibly honored to be able to serve as their governor, and I will not disappoint them,” Hochul told WGRZ as he walked out of the state Capitol early Tuesday morning.

When former Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned, Hochul was sworn in as governor just after midnight. The ceremony was short and private, with a more formal swearing-in slated on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Hochul, who was a little-known figure as lieutenant governor, will have the chance to redefine the way power works in Albany over the next several months, where Cuomo dominated decision-making for years until being felled in a sexual harassment scandal.

For years, it has been said that “three men in a room,” the governor and the leaders of the state Senate and Assembly, made all of the real decisions in the state government.

Two of the three are now women, for the first time in state history: Hochul and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. Only Speaker Carl Heastie of the state Assembly is a guy.

Cuomo resigned at 12 a.m., two weeks after announcing his intention to retire rather than face an impeachment trial that seemed inescapable after an independent investigation led by Attorney General Letitia James found he had sexually harassed 11 women.

Cuomo delivered a pre-recorded goodbye statement on his last day in office, in which he reiterated his innocence and painted himself as a victim of a “media frenzy.”

Hochul takes over as the state continues to grapple with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

She is likely to make a decision in the coming weeks on whether or not to require masks for youngsters returning to school, something she has already stated that she supports.

She'll be under a lot of pressure to provide federal rent assistance money to tenants. Only a small portion of the $2 was spent.