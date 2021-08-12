Kathy Hochul Expects a New York School Mask Mandatory, but Won’t Say Whether Cuomo Should Be Impeached.

According to the Associated Press, New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul believes “mask mandates” will be implemented in schools, despite the fact that she does not have the authority to do so as the state’s next governor.

When asked about the possibility of impeachment of outgoing Governor Andrew Cuomo, who will leave office on August 24 in the aftermath of a state attorney general’s investigation alleging he sexually harassed many women, Hochul was evasive on Thursday’s Today show. She stated, “I don’t believe it is my position to weigh in on that circumstance.”

Hochul, on the other hand, declared at a press conference on Wednesday that her government will be different, saying that “no one will ever describe my administration as a hostile work environment.”

Hochul cannot enforce masks in New York public schools as governor, but the state’s Health Department can strongly encourage masking in educational institutions, according to the Associated Press. She stated that she expected to follow the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines and that any mask mandates will be worked out with school districts, parents, and instructors.

“We also need to communicate to the educational districts,” she adds. That hasn’t happened before, and I believe that should be the case. To figure out what is causing their anxiousness. “I don’t understand why there’s any opposition to this,” she said on the Today show.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

After Attorney General Letitia James issued a report claiming that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women and detailing a toxic work climate in his government, Cuomo announced Tuesday that he will resign rather than face an impeachment hearing.

Cuomo, 63, denies touching anyone inappropriately and claims that his first reaction was to push back against the harassment allegations. However, he stated that it was best for him to step down so that the state’s authorities could “return to governing.”

Hochul, who conducted her first press conference as governor-in-waiting on Wednesday, stressed that harassment will not be tolerated in her government.

Hochul said Thursday, “I want to make sure there’s a message that I’m tough.” “I’m not going to put up with anything that crosses or even comes close to crossing the line because this is supposed to be a place where everyone can be themselves. This is a condensed version of the information.