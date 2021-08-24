Kathy Hochul Delivers First Public Address After Swearing-In as Governor of New York

Kathy Hochul will give a public address Tuesday afternoon after being sworn in as New York’s 57th governor and the state’s first female governor.

Hochul told WGRZ-TV as she was leaving the state Capitol early Tuesday that she would tell the people of New York that she is “very proud to be able to serve as their governor” and that she “won’t let them down.”

She stated, “I feel the weight of duty on my shoulders, and I’ll convince New Yorkers that I’m up to the challenge.”

Hochul, 62, took over for former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who resigned after a state attorney general probe revealed that he sexually assaulted 11 women at work.

In a brief ceremony presided by New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, the former lieutenant governor was sworn in shortly after midnight. At 10 a.m. Tuesday, she took part in a second, ceremonial swearing-in ceremony, promising a “fresh, collaborative approach” to running the state government.

“I want people to have faith in their country once more. “It’s very essential to me that people believe,” she stated.

She also stated that there will be “no blindsiding” during her tenure, only “complete cooperation.”

