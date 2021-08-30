Kathy Hochul claims that the New York Subway experienced a “unprecedented system failure.”

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York claimed the subway system in New York City experienced a “unprecedented system meltdown” overnight, affecting half of the system and forcing some passengers to self-evacuate.

After a power outage in Queens on Sunday night, many people on the city’s subway system were left in the dark and reported being stuck on their trains, services restored on Monday.

Hochul addressed the matter at a press conference early Monday, calling the breakdown “unacceptable” and telling metro riders that the system had “failed” them after some passengers were forced to trek through tunnels to escape.

Hochul remarked on Monday morning, “Last night, one-half of the New York City subway system witnessed an unprecedented system meltdown.”

She explained that at around 8.25 p.m. on Sunday, two power plants and generators went offline, while energy firm Con Edison lost an electrical feeder for a brief period of time. The loss of the feeder caused a power drop throughout the city.

The governor stated that the disruption had impacted 83 trains, five of which were stopped between stations.

Hochul said two evacuations were planned, but two others were “self-evacuation,” meaning passengers left the trains on their own.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) had to ensure that no one was on the rails before service could resume, which resulted in an hour and a half delay.

The governor stated, “We never want riders to do that.” “It’s unsafe, and it’s causing a delay in power restoration. Because the tracks are hazardous, the last train was re-platformed.”

She expressed particular concern for passengers on the five trains delayed between stops, which she estimated to number between 500 and 600 individuals.

“This is a frightening situation. We don’t want New Yorkers to have to go through this again. I’ll say it again: this was unprecedented. According to Hochul, “the combination of events that led to this had never transpired previously to our knowledge.”

“Let me be clear: last night was unacceptable,” she stated emphatically. “The system failed you if you are one of those riders or persons who rely on safe transportation.”

