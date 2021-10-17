Katherine Ryan discusses her upcoming performance in Liverpool, just hours after hearing the heartbreaking news.

Katherine Ryan has spoken out about her performance in Liverpool just hours following a miscarriage.

In her new memoir, Audacity, the 38-year-old comic told up about the heartbreaking news.

The Canadian comic has had two miscarriages, the first of which occurred just before she was scheduled to perform in Liverpool, and she spoke about how she attempted to focus on humor to get through the ordeal.

Kerry Katona fights back tears as she considers her new look.

She stated, ” “Comedy undoubtedly helped on the day I found out about my first miscarriage since I was focused on the comedy routine for that hour on stage. During that hour, I felt a lot better, but I was depressed again thereafter.” Violet, 12, and Fred, three months old, are the Netflix star’s children, and she has resided in the UK for 14 years.

Violet was born from a prior relationship, and Fred is her child from her present marriage to Bobby Kootstra.

Katherine’s childhood sweetheart, Bobby, is a retired athlete. They rekindled their romance in January 2019 – 20 years after they originally met as kids in Canada – while she was filming Who Do You Think You Are? in her mother’s hometown. The pair reconnected on social media and married later that year.

Katherine had desired more children for a long time when she met her ideal spouse, but she had two miscarriages in a row after they reunited.

She stated, ” “I’m quite fortunate in that I’m completely recovered. I know how prevalent miscarriage is and how many people carry that trauma with them for a long time. It wasn’t until it happened to me that I realized how frequent it was.

“At the time, I felt stuck in that moment, helpless,” she continued. I questioned if something was wrong with me and if I’d ever be able to have additional children. I simply couldn’t see my way out of my despair.

“Fortunately, I’m old enough to be able to say, ‘I simply need time to detach myself from this tragedy,’ but I just.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”