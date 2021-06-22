Kate proves she’s the bee’s knees by giving schoolchildren honey she made herself.

The Duchess of Cambridge revealed she has become a beekeeper while serving honey from her Norfolk hives to students.

Kate was visited the Natural History Museum’s wildlife garden to hear about the museum’s new Urban Nature Project.

Before presenting a pot of honey made by her own bees at Anmer Hall, the duchess questioned children from London’s St Mary of the Angels Primary School if they knew where bees received their nectar.

“Would you like to have a taste?” she enquired. “Each of us has one spoon. This was a gift from my bees.

“Check to see if it tastes the same as it does at home. Is it similar to store-bought honey? “Does it have a floral flavor?”

“It’s 350, isn’t that amazing?” the duchess said to the youngsters when they inquired how many species of bees there were in this country.

“Every time you see a bee, say ‘thank you so much,’ since they make delicious honey,” she told them.

The honey was given to the youngsters as a present to emphasize the museum’s biodiversity effort.

When her brother, James Middleton, reached 24, she is said to have chipped in with her family to buy him 1,000 Buckfast bees as a birthday present.

As a royal beekeeper, Kate is in good company.

The Duchess of Cornwall is a keen beekeeper and has nine hives at her home Raymill in Wiltshire.

Her honey is now sold each year for charity by Fortnum & Mason.

The Prince of Wales also keeps bees and hives at Highgrove in Gloucestershire, and at Birkhall on the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire.

In an ITV documentary with Sir David Attenborough last year, the Duke of Cambridge talked about how his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis loved watching bees making honey, but it was not known the Cambridges had their own hives.

William said: "Seeing my children, seeing the passion in their eyes and the love for being outdoors. They may discover a bug or enjoy observing bees.