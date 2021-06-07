Kate praises the ‘amazingly captured’ image of Spider-Man on lockdown.

During a lockdown, the Duchess of Cambridge applauded a “amazingly taken” image of a martial arts teacher dressed as Spider-Man.

Jason Baird, who owns Jason Baird’s Black Belt Academy in Stockport, and his friend Andrew Baldock were known as the “Stockport Spider-Men,” as they dressed up as the figure on their walks and thrilled children and families alike.

The shot, which depicts Mr Baird suspended in mid-air in a front lawn as children watch from inside the home, was one of 100 selected for Kate’s Hold Still exhibition and book, which urged the public to capture life during the pandemic.

“Thank you for putting in your photos because there were some really powerful and extremely sad photographs and tales that we had,” Kate said Mr Baird over the phone.

“However, it provided such a lovely positive image of community spirit, particularly to the judging panel.

“Everything was astonishing how well it was caught.

“And I didn’t realize at the time that you were a martial arts instructor, so that adds a lot of context.”

Mr Baird, a father of two, claimed he and a friend wanted to “try to cheer the kids up” when they learned individuals were only permitted out for an hour a day.

“It was more of a case of trying to bring a few smiles and stuff,” he explained to Kate.

Children in the neighborhood, according to Mr Baird, were dressed as Spider-Man and had signs in their windows that read “Spider-Man stop outside my house.”

This was “quite fantastic,” Kate added, adding that she might have to get the Duke of Cambridge a Spider-Man costume.

She remarked, “I’ll see if it follows the trend here at Kensington Palace.”

“Unfortunately, I’m not so confident he’ll receive the same air clearance you did.”

Mr Baird has shown “great attention” to his community, according to Kate.