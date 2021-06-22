Kate pays a visit to the Natural History Museum in order to learn more about the Urban Nature Project.

The Duchess of Cambridge went to the Natural History Museum to learn more about the museum’s new Urban Nature Project.

While visiting the London museum’s wildlife garden, Kate joined children in a spider-making activity using pine cones and pipe cleaners.

She also assisted in the installation of an acoustic monitoring device on a cherry tree, which will capture ambient sound to aid scientists in their research on patterns of bird, mammalian, and insect activity in the garden.

The Urban Nature Project, which will debut later this year, aims to collaborate with partner institutions and wildlife organizations to help people reconnect with nature and discover practical solutions to save the planet’s future.

Kate learned about the museum’s plans to transform its gardens into a cutting-edge research center, complete with outdoor classrooms and a living lab, where science and learning programs for children, schools, and families will be delivered.

A coral-colored fitting jacket, white T-shirt, blue denim pants, and white plimsolls were worn by the duchess.

Kate is a patron of the museum, which is conveniently located near her Kensington Palace residence.