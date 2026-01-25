Kate Nash and Anton Du Beke Eliminated from The Masked Singer

Saturday night’s episode of The Masked Singer saw two contestants unmasked in a thrilling spy-themed episode of the hit ITV competition. Singer Kate Nash and Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke became the latest celebrities to be revealed, both leaving the show after receiving the fewest votes and being voted off by the judges, respectively.

Double Elimination in Spy-Themed Episode

In the exciting episode, Nash, 38, was unmasked as the Monkey Business character, while Du Beke, 59, was revealed as Arctic Fox. The elaborate costumes have become a signature of the show, which features celebrities performing while concealing their identities in highly creative outfits. Joel Dommett continued to host the show, with Perrie Edwards, former Little Mix member, joining the judging panel alongside Jonathan Ross, Maya Jama, Mo Gilligan, and Davina McCall.

The night saw both performers eliminated: Nash, after receiving the fewest votes from the studio audience, and Du Beke, who was voted off after the judges chose to save Red Panda over Arctic Fox. Nash’s post-elimination performance was a rendition of “As Long As He Needs Me,” from the classic 1960 musical Oliver!

Later in the show, after his identity was unveiled, Du Beke joked with the judges, expressing his delight at having been mistaken for a “drag queen” throughout the competition, playfully noting, “I was keeping it full RuPaul.” Following this, he performed a stirring cover of Barbra Streisand’s hit “Woman in Love.”

Behind the Masks: Nash and Du Beke Reflect

Reflecting on her time on the show, Nash shared how fun it was to disguise her voice throughout the competition. She explained, “I just thought if I do this, I have to disguise my voice. Otherwise I’ll just open my mouth, and everyone will just say that’s Kate Nash in a monkey suit.” She also revealed how the musical theatre aspect allowed her to inject character and emotion into her performances, which she thoroughly enjoyed. “It was nice to just have a laugh, sing some songs, and enjoy the performance,” she added.

Du Beke, meanwhile, said the experience was a “joy” and described his time on the show as brilliant fun. “I’ve loved working with the vocal coaches and belting out some classic tunes,” he said, mentioning artists such as Shirley Bassey and Tony Hadley. He also joked about keeping his participation a secret from his children, expressing excitement over their reaction when they see him unmasked.

The episode also introduced the quirky “Mole Dommett” mascot, which provided the judges with additional clues about the identities of the masked singers. The mole mascot is set to be unmasked in next week’s episode, which promises even more surprises.

Remaining contestants still in the competition include Conkers, Toastie, Moth, Can of Worms, and Sloth. The Masked Singer will return next Saturday at 7 p.m. on ITV1 and ITVX.