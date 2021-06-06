Kate Middleton praises nurses for making “great sacrifices” during the “hardest of years.”

As she commemorated the end of a global three-year effort to increase the visibility of nursing, the Duchess of Cambridge praised the “great sacrifices” made by nurses throughout the pandemic.

In a video message for Nursing Now, Kate said the community had been through the worst of times.

“When Nursing Now was established in 2018, we had no way of knowing exactly how much the effort, devotion, and infinite care of nurses would be challenged, required, and appreciated,” the duchess, who was royal patron of the campaign, said.

“Covid-19 has underlined the critical role that nurses play in our lives, which is all the more remarkable when we realize the enormous sacrifices and personal demands that the epidemic has placed on all of you.

“It has been the most difficult of years, and I want to express my sincerest gratitude to you and your colleagues throughout the world for the extraordinary work you do every day.”

The culmination of the campaign to elevate nursing’s reputation and prestige is being utilized to make an urgent plea to governments to invest in nurses as the backbone of health care systems.

“Health services around the world have responded beautifully to the epidemic,” Nursing Now founder Lord Nigel Crisp stated, “but we will not fight Covid-19, halt the next pandemic, or fight increasing rates of diabetes or heart disease unless we help nurses to perform at their full potential.”

“As the campaign comes to a close, I urge governments to invest in nurses, so they are supported, protected, motivated, and prepared to offer safe care,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Nursing Now was launched at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital in 2018 by Kate, who was dressed in a neat white crossover blouse with her hair down in the video.

She spoke with Ugandan community midwife Harriet Nayiga for Nursing Times magazine earlier this month.