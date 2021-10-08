Kate Middleton is bound by strange royal laws.

Kate Middleton has always been lauded by Royal Family admirers for her style and grace, as well as how she conducts herself in public.

She and her husband, Prince William, make royal life look easy, according to WalesOnline.

Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, and Prince Louis of Cambridge are the couple’s three children.

Kate, on the other hand, has had to learn some peculiar rules since joining the royal family.

The rules, as reported by OK!, are as follows:

According to royal standards, the family should avoid eating dangerous meals in public.

Shellfish may cause food sickness in Kate, and former palace cook Darren McGrady said that carbs are avoided at dinnertime since the Queen isn’t a fan.

“No potatoes, rice, or pasta for dinner,” he told The Telegraph.

Foie gras is also off the menu. According to reports, Prince Charles imposed the restriction in 2008 owing to concerns over animal welfare.

Putting your hand on the Duchess’ shoulder may get you (and her) in a lot of trouble.

Casual touching by strangers is frowned upon by senior members of the Royal Family, according to a centuries-old norm.

While the occasional fan has inadvertently breached this rule in the past, you’re pretty safe with a formal handshake – however the coronavirus outbreak has shifted popular perceptions on this practice.

Kate and the other royals must not fall asleep before Her Majesty.

“Nobody considered it appropriate to go to bed before the Queen,” wrote former private secretary to the Queen, Sir William Heseltine, in his book The Royals in Australia.

“The long royal evenings were torment for Diana. She’d excuse herself and retire to bed, which was considered impolite.” According to royal specialists, Her Majesty has a subtle way of telling someone to stop talking.

“It would be extremely alarming if you were chatting to the Queen and saw the purse change from one hand to the other,” royal historian Hugo Vickers told People.

The Queen’s staff is aware of her manoeuvre, which involves changing her handbag from her left arm to her right, and will step in if necessary.

Kate is included in the move.