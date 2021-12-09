Kate Middleton and Prince William are being chastised by an animal welfare organization for their treatment of reindeer.

An animal protection NGO has attacked Kate Middleton’s Christmas carol event for employing live reindeer.

On December 8, the Duchess of Cambridge hosted the charity performance Together at Christmas at Westminster Abbey, the cathedral where she married Prince William in 2011.

Bringing reindeer to such public gatherings, however, is considered harsh to the “sensitive wild animals,” according to Animal Aid.

The following is a tweet from the charity: “We’re disappointed to see #reindeer on display at a @KensingtonRoyal event.

“The @RSPCA official is also concerned about the wellbeing of reindeer utilized in holiday celebrations.

“We hope that in the future, the organizers will pick more kindly—and that Will and Kate share our concern.”

According to the charity’s website: “Reindeer are delicate wild animals who have evolved to life in a frigid climate by foraging for lichen, herbs, and other vegetation over long distances each day.

“They are unable to cope with the stress of captivity or being hauled across the country to various events.

“These shy animals may be on display for hours at a time, exposed to bright lights and loud crowds with nowhere to hide.

Outside the abbey, Kate and William were photographed being introduced to the animals.

The duchess chose a red Catherine Walker gown to host the concert, which will be broadcast on Christmas Eve by British network ITV.

Ellie Goulding sang “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” and Leona Lewis performed “O Holy Night.”

For the carols, members of the royal family joined Kate’s mother Carole and sister Pippa.

Prince Andrew’s children, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, were among the royals in attendance.

The following was taken from a news release issued by Kensington Palace before of the event: "Traditional elements are combined with a modern and inclusive vibe to appeal to individuals of all religions and backgrounds.