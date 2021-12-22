Kate Garraway’s’major issue’ with Derek’s Christmas Day preparations.

Kate Garraway has stated that adjusting to the “new normal” will be challenging this Christmas.

According to The Daily Star, the 54-year-old broadcaster’s holiday season will be quite different from previous year because her husband Derek Draper has come home from the hospital to complete his long-term recuperation.

Derek still requires full-time care, and Kate expressed her gratitude for being able to spend Christmas with her husband, Darcey, 15, and their 12-year-old son, Billy.

Woman’s Own magazine quoted her as saying: “We were able to bring him home this year, and fingers crossed, we will be able to keep him here.

“Of course, he’s not going to put on his Santa suit and go shopping with Darcey for a father-daughter Christmas shop, and he’s not going to do the same with Billy.”

“At the moment, none of those things are on the horizon, so it’s adjusting to a new normal,” she says. “But we’re thankful he’s here at all, which we didn’t have last year and worried would never happen.”

Kate mentioned that her holiday wish would be to take Derek back to Chorley to see his family.

She continued, ” “Getting Derek to Chorley would be a dream come true. Moving him is a major issue right now: it is exhausting for him.

“If not, the Drapers could be willing to come to us for a large party, covid permitting. I’m sure I’ll see the Garraways, but my oven is broken, so I doubt anyone would want to come to me.” Kate’s Christmas was ruined last year when her house was flooded over the holiday season.

“Well here we are folks — #newyearseve – the last day of a year few will be sorry to see the back of,” she wrote on social media.

“I’ve been quiet for a while — getting through Christmas has been difficult, hasn’t it, with all the emotions it evokes in our crazy society and nowhere to place them – except in hope?

“And there’s still a lot of genuine hope out there. Not merely in the exceptional health-care personnel and researchers who, without a doubt, hold a bright future. However.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”