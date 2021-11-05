Kate Garraway of Good Morning Britain was taken aback by Derek’s “amazing” disclosure.

The 54-year-old presenter was joined by Ben Shepherd on Friday’s edition of the ITV news series.

Michael Rosen, a children’s author promoting his new book Sticky McStickstick, was interviewed by the two.

The book is the beloved author’s first work following his Coronavirus battle.

After contracting Covid last year, the 74-year-old was brought to the hospital and spent six weeks on a ventilator.

His heartfelt picture book is a homage to the NHS and the walking stick he relied on during his recuperation.

Kate’s husband, Derek, is still fighting long-Covid, so the story’s positive message resonated with her.

“It’s not just for folks recovering from Covid; it’s a great way to approach any recovery path,” she said.

And Kate was taken aback at the start of the episode when Michael disclosed that he was treated in the same hospital as Derek, just a few beds away.

The news, which she described as “amazing,” made the broadcaster gasp.

“It’s a nice comfort to be next to Derek, even if you couldn’t speak to each other,” Kate remarked.