Kate Garraway of Good Morning Britain quizzes guests on their “morning ritual.”

On today’s broadcast of Good Morning Britain, Kate Garraway drew a guest from his morning routine.

The 54-year-old host was joined by Ben Shepherd on Thursday’s edition of the ITV news series.

Former Conservative MP Michael Portillo joined them in the first half of the show to examine the latest news, including Boris Johnson’s climate change address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The portion, however, was hampered by Mr Portillo’s frequent stops to clear his throat.

The presenter apologized for his “morning habit,” but viewers responded by giving him the same advice on Twitter.

“Someone get Michael Portillo a glass of water,” Charlotte urged.

“Michael, there’s a glass of water in front of you,” Michael wrote. Have a taste.”

“Someone fetch him a glass of water,” @notonmytv said.

“Just close off from Portillo for a minute and let him clear his throat,” Tracy said. Every other phrase is accompanied by a cough.”

Boris Johnson’s speech called for the world to wake up to the threat of climate change, and he claimed Kermit the Frog was “wrong” when he said being green isn’t simple.

When Kate Garraway chastised Michael Portillo for his “morning habit,” she alluded to the Prime Minister’s words.

“Let’s chat to Dr Hilary and give you a sip of water to get rid of that Kermit the Frog in your throat,” she suggested.