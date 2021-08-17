Kate Garraway of Good Morning Britain has a beautiful request for her husband Derek.

Kate Garraway has sent a heartfelt message to her husband Derek while he recovers from Coronavirus.

With Charlotte Hawkins, the 54-year-old presenter hosted today’s installment of the ITV news programme.

Charlotte praised Kate after her Finding Derek documentary was nominated for a medal during a feature on the National Television Awards.

The film, which follows Derek’s battle with long-Covid after he became severely ill, has been nominated in the Authored Documentary category.

In addition, there is an emotional component. Kate expressed her hope that Derek would be able to make it to the ceremony.

“I believe the ceremony is on September 9th,” she replied. Isn’t it lovely if Derek feels healthy enough to join us? Wouldn’t it be fantastic?”

“I was trying to figure out the dates and see how it would work logistically. There are some amazing people in our category, and I have no illusions that we will win. It would be wonderful if he could join us.”

Kevin Maguire and Amanda Platel, both panelists, agreed that Kate’s dream would be “wonderful” if it could come true.

“We’ll say our prayers for you,” Amanda said.