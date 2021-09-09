Kate Garraway is in tears as she believes her husband Derek “should be here” at the NTAs.

At the National Television Awards, Kate Garraway broke down in tears when she dedicated her medal to her husband Derek.

After her one-off show Finding Derek, the TV host earned the prize for best ‘Authored Documentary.’

Kate let cameras film her narrative earlier this year as her husband battled Covid, forcing her family to adjust to a new way of life.

Kate sent an emotional letter to her followers after defeating Katie Price and Marcus Rashford.

“It was a tremendously daring decision of ITV to commission this, they didn’t really know what they were making,” Kate stated in her acceptance speech.

“This is a narrative about loss and triumph. In the end, it came down to a compromise between the two.

“Thank you so much for voting; I’m curious if you did so because our tale is your story. Whether it’s a matter of livelihood or mental health, I believe we’ve all been affected by the pandemic.

“I just want to say, whatever you’re going through, Darcies, Billies, Dereks, and Derek’s families, you’re not forgotten. We want the joy back and want it to be over, yet the battle continues.

“But most importantly, Derek, you should have been here and had the opportunity to share your own tale. Derek, believe it or not, you’re going to get the chance! The possibility exists! Thank you a lot.”