Kate Garraway is ’emotional’ after Derek’s fate is decided for her.

Following his coronavirus struggle, Kate Garraway provided an update on her husband Derek Draper’s health.

Following the release of the documentary Finding Derek earlier this year, which documented her family’s existence as Derek spent a year in hospital after acquiring coronavirus, the Good Morning Britain host has won plaudits and critical acclaim.

In September, the program took home the award for best scripted documentary at the National Television Awards.

Kate admitted last month that it had been “not easy,” with Derek making modest progress and sleeping 20 hours per day.

According to the Mirror, Derek requires round-the-clock care, with two people needing to wash him and medical personnel working shifts to ensure he is never alone.

Kate announced to her Instagram followers today that she had packed Derek’s treatment rooms and office.

“So… one of the things I’ve been tackling is packing up Derek’s treatment rooms & office,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself and a removal driver.

“Had been dragging my feet since I knew it would be so upsetting & I didn’t want to appear to be given up hope of him returning to the business he loves one day,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Then the building was put up for sale, and we had to get rid of everything – fate!”

The next issue was the enormous chore of packing up all of his files, cuttings, books, and furniture, which he had cherished for decades.

“Congratulations to the @davisandmac team – This is not an advertisement, but rather a heartfelt recommendation for a fantastic group of lads who worked extremely hard and were extremely sensitive to the circumstance.

“Thanks a million, guys – I’ll definitely be calling you when Derek starts his new business!”

Kate previously told the Telegraph that she would like to hear Derek’s full voice again, despite the fact that it irritated her at times.

“I’d give everything to hear dad being really shouty and full of opinions, ruffling feathers the way he used to,” she remarked.

“The way he wouldn’t be able to do anything until he’d had his bath,” Kate added. “It’s the way he sings.” “The summary comes to an end.”