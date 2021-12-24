Kate Garraway gives an emotional report on her husband Derek Draper just before the holidays.

As she prepares to spend Christmas with her family, Kate Garraway provided an update on her husband Derek Draper.

From his hospitalization in March 2020 to his return home in April 2021, the TV host has chronicled her husband Derek Draper’s Covid-19 battle.

Derek now requires round-the-clock care at home from Kate and medical specialists.

Kate recently told her co-host Richard Bacon on Good Morning Britain about a lovely moment she had with Derek.

Kate expressed herself as follows: “He has a lot of communication issues, little manoeuvrability, a lot of weariness, and it sometimes feels like he isn’t paying attention to you.

“And we were joking around, playing one of those morality games…

“And Darcey asked, ‘Who do you think is most likely to find money on the floor and keep it?”

Kate went on to say: “We were playing it in his room so that he could join in.

“And everyone in the room, including my mother and father, Darcey, Billy, and myself, all said, ‘Darcey,’ and he began to giggle.”

“And that was the sweetest moment of my life. So you reasoned, he gets it, he understands it, and he’s correct because she is the most likely to locate and keep money.” Kate said, ” “You get these incredible flashes of hope that have to support you during the times when it feels like nothing will ever change.

“But most importantly, we’re so fortunate that we’ve been given this opportunity since many people have died without it.”