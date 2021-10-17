Kate Garraway gives a heartbreaking health report as her admirers rally behind her.

In an emotional social media message, Kate Garraway shared a devastating health update.

The 54-year-old host of Good Morning Britain revealed on Instagram that she had an irritated cornea.

Kate posted a snapshot of the damaged eye and explained that it is caused by using contact lenses for an extended period of time.

“Ouch!” she exclaimed. However, owing to the incredible @nhs personnel at @moorfieldsuae, this isn’t a permanent situation.

“Recently, I had an inflamed eye as a result of wearing my contacts for too long on several very long days.” As a result, @gmb wore glasses on Friday.” Instagram The broadcaster has been caring for her husband Derek as he battles long-Covid, and she claims she almost didn’t get medical help for her problem.

“And to think I almost didn’t get it looked out because I wanted to get back home to do some physio with Derek,” Kate continued.

Kate gave an emotional message to caregivers about the need of taking care of themselves.

“Another reminder that if you are a caregiver, parent, or anyone else, you must sometimes put yourself first or you will be of little service to those you are attempting to assist.”

Kate explained that after placing eyedrops in every hour for the next two days, she will be on her way to a clear bill of health.

Fans and admirers of celebrities crowded the comments section to wish Kate well on her journey to recovery.

“Oh Kate,” Myleene Klass said. You’re a complete scumbag. I hope you feel better soon. x” “Feel better soon Kate,” pop singer Nicole Appleton added. “Hope you feel well soon, Kate,” tweeted @annmar 8. “You’re a wonderful lady.” “Sending you Hugs,” wrote @wendypoole 1943 on Twitter. Yes, Kate, you must take care of yourself as well. “I hope you start to feel well soon.”