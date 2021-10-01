Kate Garraway gets into a heated argument with a guest on Good Morning Britain about the Sarah Everard case.

Kate Garraway got into an argument with a Good Morning Britain guest about the issue of Sarah Everard, who is now being chastised by police for failing to halt one of their own.

Wayne Couzens, a former police officer, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Sarah Everard.

In July of this year, he pled guilty to the kidnapping, rape, and murder of the 33-year-old.

However, questions have been raised as to why Couzens’ vetting procedure failed and why the police ignored two episodes of indecent exposure he committed.

Minister of State for Crime and Policing Kit Malthouse, a Tory MP, appeared on Good Morning Britain to answer questions from hosts Kate and Ben Shephard.

“How many additional cases are going unvetted?” Kate wondered.

“We are aware that a large number of sexual misconduct charges – 750 – have been leveled against serving police officers.

“Only a small percentage of them resulted in charges.”

She went on to explain that this was not “confidence-inducing,” adding, “Now, that might very well imply that some of the others were unsubstantiated – we don’t know the details.”

“However, it does not inspire confidence.

“And the practical fact is that if someone is nervous – as they will be for at least the next week – phoning 999 to summon another police officer will divert that officer’s attention away from dealing with another situation.

“Is it the policing minister’s solution to that problem today?”

“These are police-issued directions, guiding individuals in question about the legality of a plain clothes police officer in certain circumstances,” MP Malthouse responded.

“Unfortunately, the Metropolitan Police have found themselves in this extremely difficult situation as a result of this man’s actions.

“Look, there are a lot of things we can and should do, and we’ve been looking at vetting for a few years now to make sure it’s as tight as possible.”

Kate, on the other hand, interrupted to inquire whether an officer has been suspended from duty or is still working as a police officer while a lot of complaints against them are probed.