Kate Garraway expresses regret following a heartfelt tribute to Derek at the NTAs.

After the National Television Awards, Kate Garraway of Good Morning Britain confessed her one regret.

Finding Derek, a one-off program following her husband’s battle against long-term Covid, won the 54-year-old presenter outstanding Authored Documentary at Wednesday night’s award.

Kate gave a poignant acceptance speech at the ceremony, dedicating the trophy to Derek.

“I just want to say to all the Darcies, Billies, Dereks, and Dereks’ families that whatever you’re going through, you’re not forgotten,” she stated. We want the joy back and want it to be over, yet the battle continues.

“But most importantly, Derek, you should have been here and had the opportunity to share your own tale. Derek, believe it or not, you’re going to get the chance! The possibility exists! Thank you a lot.”

Martin Lewis joined the broadcaster on Friday’s edition of ITV’s morning news programme.

She also revealed that she was so engrossed in the passion of the occasion that she forgot to take a selfie of herself accepting the award.

“I was in such a stupor and didn’t expect to win,” she said. I stepped up on stage, absolutely befuddled, and attempted to speak.

“I then went backstage and ultimately got home – only to discover I hadn’t taken a single picture of myself with the award – or any of the team members at the event.”

Kate also revealed that she slept in a hotel after the ceremony because she was supposed to present Good Morning Britain early the next morning.

She did, however, make an emotional phone call to Derek to congratulate him on his victory.

“I managed to wake Darcey up on her phone and asked if she could just take the phone down to Dad and FaceTime him?” she said.

“I’m sure he knows. He was overjoyed. I believe you can see that in his eyes, and it was wonderful to be able to share that with him.”

Kate was undecided about attending the awards last night, but a chance encounter with a stranger whose sister had recently died from complications with long-Covid reassured her that it was the right decision.

“Summary comes to an end.”