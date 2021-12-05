Kate Garraway explains Derek’s sad Covid sickness in detail.

Kate Garraway has given a detailed account of her husband Derek Draper’s health as he battles Coronavirus.

She believes that contracting Covid at the start of 2020 has “devastated” him on Piers Morgan’s final ever Life Stories.

He’s been impacted “from the top of his skull to the tip of his toe,” according to his mother.

Kate described Derek as being in a “awful state” in an emotional interview, while Piers claims he is the UK’s worst-affected live Covid patient.

According to Mirror Online, the TV host claims that despite returning home, Derek is still unable to completely converse and has mobility concerns.

“It does feel like I walked through a fiery inferno or dropped down a rabbit hole,” Kate, who is the mother to Darcey, 15, and Bill, 12, adds. The world fell silent, and I’m still seeking for the light at the end of the tunnel.” Derek is regarded to be the most severely affected live Covid patient in the United Kingdom, according to Piers.

“He stayed in the hospital for 13 months, the longest of any survivor of the sickness.” “Can you tell me what Covid has done to your husband?” She responds, “It’s devastated him.”

“From his brow to his toes.” His digestive system, liver, kidneys, heart, and brain system are all affected. We’re rather certain that the inflammation made its way to the brain.

“He still can’t communicate, and he still has mobility challenges.” In essence, he’s in a bad situation. Piers, see, he’s still alive.” Piers, on the other hand, reveals a chat he had with Derek the night before that left him speechless.

“We had a moment last night when I rang you about this interview,” Piers recalls. ‘Why don’t you talk to Derek?’ you remarked to me without warning. Derek responded with a loud, clear ‘Hello’ when you indicated it was me. And I spoke a couple things to him, and he said, ‘Thank you,’ in the end. “I was taken aback.” “We were, too,” Kate responds. “At the time, the carers who were with me burst into tears.” “The summary comes to a close.”